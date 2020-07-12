Popular Nollywood actress and mother of one Regina Daniels in a recent interview with PUNCH revealed that the decision to marry her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko was her choice.
See extract from the interview;
Some people have criticised you for marrying somebody older than you. What do you have to say to such people?
I have nothing to say to them. (Marrying my husband) was my choice.
Your age has been a subject of controversy. How old are you?
I am forever 16 years old.
The talented actress also spoke on her how she came into Nollywood. She said “I have always loved watching movies but I never imagined myself being an actress. But my mother introduced me to Nollywood and I found myself loving acting as a career.”
