Popular Nigerian dancer, JaneMena and her husband, Andre Plies, are expecting their second child.

The influencer shared the news on her Instagram page with a heartwarming video of herself, her husband, and their son.

Recall that the couple have been together for 14 years. They got married in December 2019 and welcomed their first child together in November 2022.

Sharing the good news, JaneMena jokingly referred to their unborn child as their “Best Oops Ever”

“14 years and Loving same man and you🥹!? Our Best Oops Ever❤️!!!” She wrote.

