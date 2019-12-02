Legendary Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia, now 2Baba, headlined his concert on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Eko Convention Centre Victoria Island, Lagos. The show which was tagged 2baba Live was witnessed by thousands of music lovers.

Wizkid was one of the many celebrities that graced the show. Others include Solidstar, 9ice, Patoranking, Waje, Soundsultan, Terry G, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ycee, Reekado Banks.

Wizkid disclosed to fans when he came on stage that 2Baba inspired him to make music.

In his words;

“Tonight is not about Starboy, I want you all to know that this man right here inspired me to make music”

Watch video below;

