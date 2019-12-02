Yesterday, Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia met with the Governor of Lagos state at at the Governor’s office in Alausa, Ikeja.
2face, who was born in Jos, Plateau state , told his fans that he visited the 54-year-old governor to invite him to his 20years a king concert because Lagos has been part of his success story.
He shared;
Honoured to meet and invite his excellency, The executive governor of Lagos state
Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu.
to #20yearsaking concert.
Lagos has been a major part of my story thus far and I’m #GRATEFUL
Ekò onì bàje òoooo.
#ONELOVERELIGION
Bless lagos state.
Bless Benue State
Bless Akwa ibom state
Bless Nigeria.
