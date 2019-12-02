Yesterday, Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia met with the Governor of Lagos state at at the Governor’s office in Alausa, Ikeja.

2face, who was born in Jos, Plateau state , told his fans that he visited the 54-year-old governor to invite him to his 20years a king concert because Lagos has been part of his success story.

He shared;

Honoured to meet and invite his excellency, The executive governor of Lagos state

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu.

to #20yearsaking concert.

Lagos has been a major part of my story thus far and I’m #GRATEFUL

Ekò onì bàje òoooo.

#ONELOVERELIGION

Bless lagos state.

Bless Benue State

Bless Akwa ibom state

Bless Nigeria.

