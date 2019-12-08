Eight-year-old boy, Ryan Kaji has topped the list of YouTube earners for the second year in a row, making $26million (£19million) in the year 2019.

Kaji, who rose to fame from the age of three for his unboxing videos and his more recent science experiments, earned a total of $26 million USD from June 2018 to June 2019.

His channel has 22.9 million subscribers, a total that earned him an extra $4 million USD from the previous year. Since, the entrepreneurial star has gone on to sign a contract with Nickelodeon for his own show and a deal with Hulu, as well as launching over 100 toys and his own clothing line.

The “Ryan’s World” channel normally releases daily videos of the family, from Texas, USA, unboxing toys and delivering their verdict.

Together the top 10 highest earners of 2019 amassed a total income of $162m USD, with Forbes’ methodology solely examining earnings based on the pre-tax amounts of sponsored content, advertisements, merchandise sales and tours. Other notable mentions in the top 10 include Jeffree Star, PewDiePie — who recently announced he will be taking a break from YouTube — and Markiplier.

1: Ryan Kaji, $26m USD

2: Dude Perfect, $20m USD

3: Anastasia Radzinskaya, $18m USD

4: Rhett and Link, $m USD

5: Jeffree Star, $17m USD

6: Preston (Preston Arsement), $14m USD

7 (joint): PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg, $13m USD

7 (joint): Markiplier (Mark Fischbach), $13m USD

9: DanTDM (Daniel Middleton), $12m USD

10: VanossGaming (Evan Fong), $11.5m USD