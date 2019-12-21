Controversial On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze agreed with Nigerian singer, Timaya on his accusation that many Nigerian celebrities of wearing inferior fashion items.

Timaya had taken to his social media page to address people who always compare him to other celebrities under the guise of compiling lists of stylish celebrities. Making a video to address the issue, the singer pointed out that he doesn’t like to be placed side by side with other celebrities.

Reacting to Timaya’s post, Daddy Freeze wrote;

“Hate chulo all you want but he spoke the damn truth. I can never forget the fake HUBLOT on the wrist of one of those protesting against piracy or the Fake Richard MILLE on the wrist of a timid celeb.

The friends to tailors part might have been misunderstood though. I support NIGERIAN Tailors and I wear them proudly.

But the fake Fendi gang’s got to go extinct this year guys, we can’t keep selling the fake it till you make it BS, act your wage guys!



95% of celebs wear fake watches, about 80% wear fake shoes and clothes, while they are crying out that their work is pirated, that in my opinion defines hypocrisy.

You dey pirate Gucci work but you no wan make dem touch your song. You dey wear fake Rolex wey you buy for traffic, come dey vex say dem dey sell your movie for the same traffic, you be cow, maaluu. ~FRZ”.

