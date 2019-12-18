A Chinese man with quite a hilarious name, ‘Long Ting’ made up his mind that he wants to travel down to Eastern Nigeria to pick a life partner, In a beautiful Igbo traditional marriage ceremony, the Chinese man tied the knot in grand style with his heartthrob, Ngozi in Anambra State, Nigeria.

Mr. Long Ting was seen traditionally dressed in complete Igbo regalia, adding a staff making him a complete Igbo man. Many saw the photos online and overlooked it as foreigners come in every other week to marry their Nigerian partners. What really caught our attention is the name of the Chinese groom, ‘Long Tin’

Check photos below:

