Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has got social media talking again over yet another controversial comments he made on Twitter.
The ‘Soapy’ crooner, who recently dropped his EP, took to his Twitter page to speak on one of his songs, ‘Tesumole’, saying he believes he will be called by a pastor soon to perform the song.
The song, which talks about stamping the devil, has since become a hit amongst his fans as it also comes with a dance step.
See tweet below:
“I know one pastor will call me to come to perform tesumole at their church soon.
“Shebi omo jesu ni iwo?”
