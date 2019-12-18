Nollywood Actress Daniella Okeke has ended the year on a high as she splashes money on property The actress bought herself a house in the expensive area of Lekki, Lagos state. It was reported that this house would be the second house the actress owns in Lekki in the space of two years Daniella Okeke has taken to social media to show off her new house.

The actress ended the year 2019 by acquiring a beautiful mansion in Lekki area of Lagos state.

On her post, Okeke thanked God for blessing enough to buy herself the beautiful house. She also stated that this year 2019 has not been a bad one for her.

Okeke also thanked God for acquiring another house in Lekki. It was reported that this house would be the second house the hardworking actress owns in Lekki.

. See photos below:

