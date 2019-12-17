Nollywood and Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim celebrates her son Jayden as he turns 9years old today. The excited mother took to her Instagram page to share photos from the lavish super-hero themed birthday party she threw for her son.

She wrote:

Happy birthday my love @jaydenksafoyou’re 9 years old already… God’s been so good to us. I’m glad and grateful to be your mother. I’m eternally grateful for the love you have for me. I pray God continue to give me the wisdom, strength, long life , good health and all the guidance needed to keep helping you grow into the man that He wants you to grow up to be. I love you Son and it’s the best feeling in the world knowing you love me equally. #MyKing #MyLove #ProudMother #atoasttolife ❤️

See photos from the event:

