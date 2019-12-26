Popular Nollywood actress, Susan Peters has double reasons to celebrate this season as she showed off her son after expecting a child for four years in her marriage. The elated mother took to her Instagram page to celebrate her son whom she dressed to be a Santa and revealed his name to be ‘Oche’.

The beautiful actress announced that she had adopted a baby boy and she is excited to have him in the family. This is quite a bold step for the actress adopting a child in a community where it is not fully accepted yet. We wish her all the best on her new baby. See photos below:

