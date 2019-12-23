Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has disclosed what she goes through as a rich woman.

According to the actress, as a rich person people are always asking from you with no one giving you.

She took to her Instagram story to lament about the problem as well as seek God’s face.

She wrote;

“The thing with being rich is that everyone is asking you and no one is giving you…

Lord pls send me people/Helpers that will give me after been drained (Xmas Dm giveaway loading)”

See her post below:

