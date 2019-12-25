Singing couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi, have shown their fans that love is a wonderful feeling and they don’t miss an opportunity to spend time with each other as they both shared a lovely photo of themselves wishing their fans a merry Christmas.

While Adekunle Gold captioned the photo, ‘Merry Christmas to you from the Kosokos’, Simi shared the same photo and wrote, ‘Merry Christmas from the children of Shola and Folake’.

See photo below ;

Adekunle has previously called his marriage to Simi his biggest achievement in 2019.

Simi tied the knot with long-time sweetheart, Adekunle Gold, on January 9 in a private traditional ceremony in Lagos.

They had their white wedding at the popular Ilashe beach along the Badagry creek.

The couple honeymooned at the Temple Bay Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa.

