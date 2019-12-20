Duncan Mighty has given a detailed information about his arrest in a new lengthy note he posted on social media today.

The singer was arrested without notice by policemen in Imo State in the early hours of Saturday, December 14 in Owerri, Imo state.

Fear was thrown in the air after his arrest which made popular celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest raise alarm on Instagram, claiming that singer Duncan Mighty was abducted by unknown gunmen

Later the Imo State Police Command claimed responsibility for his arrest, saying it was based on allegations of fraud.

Duncan Mighty has now shared his own version of events and according to him, he was extorted, beaten and harrased.

See his full statement below…

Imo state government and Duncan Mighty for real life after honoring your phone call but you say korokoro kidnap na fraud yet you did not mention the first place i was taking to and the anti kidnapping led by Commander Linus and Ola I was also taking to after enough beating collected physical cash 22k dollars given to me by ceo @kryxtal_penthouse whom God used as my guardian angel. plus duress mobile transfer.

God i know who you are, no be me say ur boy go loose election why sending m2 ur foundation student who was not even present until after signing why not efcc why detaining me at anti kidnap. Oga you get government power but me i get god you get all high rankings but my mama raised an altar for me.

You said i should play the show at wangele for ur boy ozb after using my pics without informing my management but i still loyal perform for 3 hours after @phynofino ozb carry my 6m balance tuwama but u forget say video no be dido. som celebs follow believe dem bloggers, Channels, BBC, simply because you saw infrastructural and job creating achievement gotten in the same portharcourt some said my career wont smell 2years has now given birth to the answer of my people @jamycitybase a world class mtv america standard television station 85% ready worth n234million yet no loan no party no nddc abi. god has said is time for our industry to come alive.

Jesus i love u . more videos loading #justiceforduncanmighty @muhammadubuhari @realdonaldtrump @iam_otunba02 @channelstelevision @instablog9ja @tundeednut god will somehow someway bring that person whom he will use to blesss us.

Officer Chidiebere God bless you for your good heart you are a policeman with the heart of gold upon say you be the ipo you make sure say the beating stop that morning. to everyone who prayed for me god bless you more

