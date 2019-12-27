Another video has surfaced online and it shows the moment Tiwa grabbed Wizkid from behind and she was all smiles as he, in turn, reached for her derriere.

In the video, the 39-year-old mother-of-one surprised the 29-year-old father-of-three on stage as she grabbed and hugged him from the back while he was performing on stage at his concert, Starboy Fest on Thursday.

The 49-99 singer, some days ago, responded to those criticizing her relationship with Wizkid, saying her relationship with the Starboy doens’t have to be understood by anyone.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW