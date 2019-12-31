Curvaceous nollywood actress, Anita Joseph is not new to causing stir on social media with her curves but this particular one is quite new and lets say innovative, maybe.

The actress may have failed woefully at twerking judging by her recent attempt to break the internet with a video of herself twerking hard to an Igbo song she posted sometimes ago, but she has return to show us that her hips don’t shake but it doesn’t lie either.

Anita Joseph took to her Instagram page to show off what her ample curves can do for her apart from attracting men and pulling attention. She showed us that her wide hips can be utilized as a table or let’s just say a cup holder; like the one in your car(if you have one).

