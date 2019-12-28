A group of armed robbers met their doom today after attacking a branch of first bank of Nigeria located at Mpape in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

We gathered from a video recorded at the crime scene the armed robbers were trapped in the bank after the place was surrounded by policemen while the arm robbers are still inside.

It was also learnt that the FCT Police Command eventually foiled the robbery. The spokesperson of the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, confirmed that normalcy has been restored in the area after four of the suspects were arrested and one of them gunned down.

Watch the videos from the scene below;

– Arm robbers trapped inside Abuja bank. – The first bank of Nigeria located at mpape Abuja is currently under attack by suspected arm robbers. According to source, the place has been surrounded by policemen while the arm robbers are still inside.

pic.twitter.com/vHQecGNSzm — SubDeliveryZone (@SubDeliveryZone) December 28, 2019

They got them. Weldone. pic.twitter.com/gDO7pnBbFq — Major General Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) December 28, 2019

