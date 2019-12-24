Military officers guarding the residence of former President, Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, repelled an attack by armed robbers on Tuesday morning.

It was learnt that the armed robbers attempted to steal a gunboat belonging to the military stationed at the creek.

The Gunmen stormed the residence of the ex-president in about five engine boats stormed the security post about 100 metres away from Dr Jonathan’s residence but met resistance by soldiers who engaged them in a firefight.

A statement by the Media Adviser to Dr Jonathan, Ikechukwu Eze, confirmed the attack which he said occurred by 1:30 am.

He said that the military overpowered the criminals, forcing them to retreat, but one soldier was killed in the fight while another was injured.

Mr Eze intimated that Dr Jonathan was not in town when the attack happened, but Channels Television gathered that the former president was in his residence as at the time of the attack.

He said the former President has condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book.

Consequently, all roads in Otuoke/Otuaba is currently blocked by military personnel, with movement of residents restricted.

The former president is presently in his residence at Otuoke, getting briefed by top security personnel on the incident.

When contacted, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Maj. Jonah Danjuma said he will issue a statement, as soon as he gets more details.

On his own part, the Bayelsa Police Command Spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, said he does not want to talk about the military affair.

