Arsenal football club has announced with delight that their former player, Mikel Arteta has joined the club as the new head coach. The announcement was made on the club’s official website.

Mikel, a former club captain, played for Arsenal for five seasons from 2011 to 2016 and has signed a three-and-a-half year contract.

Mikel said: “This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke, and the senior people from the club.

“We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we’ll do it. I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”

Mikel’s coaching team will be announced as soon as possible.

