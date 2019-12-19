Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, Daughter to nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo is as excited as she signs new endorsement deal with popular Instagram hair brand. The 18year old took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans.

Priscy who is known to be highly fashionable and has quite a large fan base is a sweet spot for most fashion brands and a few have come knocking on the Popular Teenager’s door.

Sharing the news, the beautiful Babcock University undergraduate wrote: sealed, signed and delivered. Excited to join the p_organics247 family

See photos below:

