Indeed, it has been a “detty December” for a whole lot of people – Gists from left, right and centre. Lol, and apparently, Alex was caught in a situation a few hours ago, and she has decided to share it with her fans and followers on Social Media.

The reality star took to her Twitter page to reveal her displeasure in what she has been seeing since December kicked off. And according to her, she has seen loads of married men and guys in relationship throw caution to the wind and cheat on their partners.

According to the reality star, she caught a married man cheating on his wife, and the funny thing is, this same married man normally professes his love for his wife on his Social Media pages – and this is what infuriates Alex the more.

In her own words, she said;

“I saw one man yesterday. Sometime this year, he posted how he had the best wife ever, bla bla, bla but he was out with one small girl, receiving lap dance and kiss. He saw me and started acting like he didn’t know the girl, trying to be nice to me. I’m not blink Onukwu!”

Read her tweets below;

