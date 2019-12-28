Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema has returned to his home town in Imo State after fifteen years. The reality TV star, who shared a video of himself with some locals, shared what it meant for him to be back after being away for so long. Sharing the video, he also hinted that everything looked and felt the same way.

Captioning the video, he wrote in part: “It’s a Funny thing coming Home. Especially here in Imo state. Nothing changes. Everything looks the same feels the same. Even smells the same. You realize what has changed is you. So much love from the family I can’t believe it…”

Watch The Video below:

