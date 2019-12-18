Former Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa, popularly referred to as Lolu has made it known to his fans that he will soon be getting married.

The 29-year old investment banker from Ogun State, made this known on his Insta story.

The reality star shared a romantic photo with his wife-to-be, revealing that a date has not been fixed for the engagement.

See The Post Below:

Recall Lolu was romantically involved with housemate, Anto, during their time in the house but when they came out, Anto found out about Lolu’s girlfriend.

HOT NOW