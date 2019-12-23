Singer Harrysong has stylishly shaded Timaya.

If you recall, Timaya has been in the news lately for his comments that most Nigerian celebrities do not wear Authentic fashion items and as such should not be compared to anyone.

Timaya’s comment sparked a wide range of reactions from his colleagues and now Harrysong has seemingly waded into the conversation hinting that one should be humble and never forget his/her roots.

In a recent post by Harrysong, he was spotted putting on a nice jacket, and he made sure to mention that the designer outfit cost him over N10m, but he is not making any noise about it because Davido has worn something double the price and did not brag.

Harrysong went on to note that he could decide to rock a N50k outfit from his tailor the next day since it’s his body. He said what is important is to always remain humble and remember one’s root.

