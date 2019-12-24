Last night, Tiwa Savage pulled a major stunt on her fans at her Everything Savage concert.

The singer brought out rumored rival Yemi Alade to perform on stage with her.

The singer started off her surprise by showering praises on the next person she was about to bring on stage.

This was followed by the members of the audience throwing guesses at the artist that was about to grace the stage. However, not a single one of them saw it coming when she announced Yemi Alade.

Upon appearing on stage, the audience was thrown into a feat of excitement as they sang along to Yemi’s hugely successful single, Oh My Gosh.

Video Below:

Tiwa Savage brought out Yemi Alade at her #EverythingSavageLagos concert. I love seeing women supporting other women in the Nigerian music industry. More of this.pic.twitter.com/yaAKbg3bhd — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) December 24, 2019

