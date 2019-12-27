Popular Nigerian Singer, Timi Dakolo has dished out a piece of advice to people.

The singer advised people to check the social media handles of anyone they are considering getting into a relationship with before they do.

In a tweet shared via Twitter, Timi Dakolo stated that the kind of comments people drop on popular blogs is a reflection of the kind of person they are.

He tweeted:

“These days if you want to get into any kind of partnership or relationship with anyone,ask for their social media handle.Please make effort to search for their comments on popular blogs. So you can be sure of what you are getting into. People are the things they say. #values”

In response, @Chukwudinwanugwu wrote:

“I have a Canadian friend who is not on any SM platform apart from WhatsApp (which she sees as a messagin app). What do I do in this case? She’s a nice lady but she’s way too serious with life”.

@OjatulaG wrote:

“This theory is totally wrong, if you judge me by what I’m saying on social media my brother, you don’t know me and you have missed road”.

@NikkiGeorge4 wrote:

“To an extent yes. Especially when they give their opinion on senstive issues. By their words and comments you get to know who they are and how they will react in a certain situations”.

