Throw it back to a couple of weeks ago, we reported that Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley bought himself a new Bentley worth a whooping N70 million.

It was gathered that he snagged himself the Bentley weeks after he bought himself a Porsche, around that time.

However, Naira Marley has kept the machine in a low profile since he acquired it, he didn’t post pictures neither did he talk about it on social media unti recently when he was accused of car theft.

Furious at reports that the court order for his arrest over alleged car theft. The singer informed his fans that he will share photos of his many exotic cars and hour store later, he did.

He shared the photo with caption;

I don’t normally do this, I don’t like flexing on people that don’t have but y’all teaching me how to show off.. ALHAMDULILAH SHA

