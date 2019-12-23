Hon. Ned Nwoko seems to be one of the meekest billionaires around and it’s safe to say he needed Regina Daniels to unlock the jovial side of him or project it to the world as it were. Recall Teni the Entertainer spent quality time with the billionaire and his teenage wife on his birthday..follow the link below to catch up:

As part of the hosting activities, Ned took Teni alongside other guests to the pool area of his Abuja mansion and began some rigorous swimming lessons for his guests. Well, Teni happens to be a fast learner, she grasped the tutorials after a few sessions. Watch the hilarious videos below:

