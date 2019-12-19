Popular transvestite, Bobrisky has revealed his intention of getting married next year.

The 28-year-old said this in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Yr 2020 I wanna get married 😂😂😂😂,” he said with a flashy picture of himself.

Bobrisky recently returned to Nigeria after his trip to Dubai, UAE.

While in Dubai, the controversial personality reportedly went under the knife for another body enhancement procedure.

He was in Dubai with his best friend, Tonto Dikeh.

Meanwhile, Mercy Johnson-Okojie grabbed Social Media's attention to herself after she announced that she and her husband, Prince Okojie will be expecting their fourth child.

Nigerians in their droves have trooped to the actress’s social media pages to congratulate her on the good news and it sure included Nigerian celebrities.

