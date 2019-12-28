Asides the hatred that is always hurled at her on Social media, Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky, is unarguably one of the celebrities that dresses to kill, he sometimes dresses more than the real females.

Just recently, Bobrisky confirmed that she is not the type you invite to your party if you won’t appear flamboyant and super gorgeous because she will still your shine at your own event. The controversial cross-dresser‘s dressing to a friend’s wedding put her way ahead of the bride herself and she turned up looking super gorgeous!

Yes so some people want us broke but God gave us Bentley, Range Rover, and a Benz. We balling on their dirty ass 😂, Bobrisky captioned the video she shared from the event.

Watch the photo and video below;

