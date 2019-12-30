Brazil forward Hulk, who ended his marriage with his wife, Iran in July, 2019 – after a 12-year relationship – is now dating his ex-wife’s niece, Camila, since October.

Hulk and Iran have 3 children together. That however, hasn’t stopped him from blossoming a romance with his niece in law.

Hulk’s representatives have come out and defended the couple in statement to UOL Esporte. Per Daily Star, the representative said: “Hulk himself last Saturday called Camila’s parents and brother. .

He spoke the truth and communicated the family. Both started dating in October. So it was Hulk himself who made the information public because he need not hide. Its position is transparent. To avoid lies and malicious comments.”

