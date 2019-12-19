President Donald Trump has been impeached. He was impeached by the House of Representatives of the United States of America.

The members of the US House of Representatives voted 230 in favor of removing Trump against 197 for him not to be impeached on the first article of impeachment – abuse of power.

With this, Trump becomes the third president to be impeached in the history of the United States. The president was accused of using his public office to coerce a foreign government into attacking his political rival.

Trump was accused of pressuring Ukraine to open an investigation into the president’s political rival and former vice president, Joe Biden. The president was also accused of obstructing congress’s investigation into his conduct.

The charged against Trump was spearheaded by the Democratic-led House of Representatives under Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Speaking on the impeachment, Pelosi said Trump gave Democrats no choice but to pursue impeachment.

She described Trump as an ongoing threat to America’s national security and the integrity of the U.S elections.