Reality TV stars, Ike and Mercy have unfollowed each other on Instagram just day after their colleague, Omashola posted a video that suggested that the duo got married.

The Big Brother Naija stars reportedly got married in a secret ceremony in Mercy’s hometown.

In the video that made rounds online showed Omashola hailing Ike Onyema for finally tidying things up between him and his BBnaija lover, Mercy Eke.

We can reveal Mercy Eke no longer has Ike Onyeoma as a contact – as at the time that we filed this report.

Meanwhile, Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest and Big Brother NAija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke reconciled yesterday and Cubana has promised to spoil her with money this Christmas.

Mercy and Cubana’s dispute started shortly after Mercy was posed to have copped a mouthwatering endorsement deal with French winery, Moet & Chandon courtesy of Cubana Chief Priest but it later turned out that the story counter claims that Mercy of BBNaija is not a brand ambassador of Moet Hennessy as claimed.

