The Federal Government has ordered the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, and the owner of online media outlet, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.
The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami made this public in a statement on Tuesday.
More details to come as the story develops…
HOT NOW
- Davido don chop vegetable – Nigerians react as Davido refuses to rock Megan from behind on stage (Video)
- Regina Daniels shares new photos of herself in a maternity dress amidst pregnancy gossips (Photo)
- Trending video of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla twerking at a party
Discussion about this post