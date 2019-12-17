President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the N10.59 trillion 2020 Appropriation Bill (budget) into law.

The President proposed N10.33billion while the Appropriations committees on both chambers recommended N10.59billion.

The breakdown of the budget revealed that out of the N263 billion increment, the National Assembly increased its budget from N125 billion to N128billion.

The signing means that the budget will run from 1st of January to December 31st 2020.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the President wrote:

It is my pleasant duty, today, on my 77th birthday, to sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law. I’m pleased that the National Assembly has expeditiously passed this Bill. Our Federal Budget is now restored to a January-December implementation cycle.

It is my pleasant duty, today, on my 77th birthday, to sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law. I’m pleased that the National Assembly has expeditiously passed this Bill. Our Federal Budget is now restored to a January-December implementation cycle. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 17, 2019

HOT NOW