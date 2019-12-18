In a country where one of the world’s highest economic growth rates but and poverty stricken residents remains significant, a music singer has claimed to hae made N60million in just 1 week by charging his clients N20million for a show.

If you read our previous post, you would know the story but incase you missed it, the recap is that controversial Nigerian singer and rave of the moment, Naira Marley revealed that he charges N20M for a single show in Nigeria and has already earned N60M this week for performing 3 shows for Access bank Nigeria PLC.

He said this to disown allegations of carjacking against him after he promised to start showing off his expensive lifestyle.

However, Nigerians have voiced their disbelief in his claims shortly after the singer made the statement. Read some of the reactions below;

