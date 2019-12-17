It’s a big day for President Muhammadu Buhari and his associates have made sure the day goes off with a bang for him by littering social media with congratulatory messages.

President Muhammadu Buhari who remains the oldest civilian in power in Nigeria, turned 77 on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Born in 1942, he took over office first as a Major-General, and became Nigeria’s head of state in 1983, under the Supreme Military Council at age 41.

He ventured into full politics and after three attempts; he became Nigeria’s fourth democratically elected President in 2015 since the fourth republic in 1999 and won re-election in 2019.

Now, for his own birthday, Buhari took to his official account, tweeting:

I’m grateful to the Almighty God for sparing my life to see today, my 77th birthday. I will continue to serve with dedication and integrity. I urge patience and patriotism on the part of Nigerians; this is what will see us through as we progress on the journey of development.