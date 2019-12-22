Nigerian singer Burna boy is the biggest vibe of 2019, his ‘chop life’ mentality should be added to syllabuses in schools. The Grammy nominee was spotted in viral video, dancing and spraying Fuji music legend, Alh. Ayinde Wasiu also known as K1 the Ultimate.

Apparently, it was a party Burna Boy graced and as Fuji musicians always do, K1 began Burna Boy’s praises immediately he stepped into the hall and of course, Burna Boy was in the mood. He jumped for joy, danced and started spraying the Fuji music legend hard currencies.

The video has circulated the internet as most of his fans were shocked that their Burna could not just vibe to Fuji music but also sing along word for word.

Watch the video below:

