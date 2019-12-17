Burna Boy’s album, African Giant, has been named as the most-streamed album in Africa in 2019.
The African Giant album which contains 16 tracks also ranks number 11 worldwide. Billboard Africa tweeted:
“Burna Boy #AfricanGiant album is the most-streamed album in Africa 2019, it currently has 61.7M+ streams on Audiomack and ranks No.11 worldwide.”
An obviously excited Burna Boy reshared the tweet on Instagram.
See screenshots below:
Burna Boy recently splashed a whopping $300k on a 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia. The excited Grammy-nominee took to his social media page to share the news. He posted photos on his Instagram page, he also wrote on the photo text; ‘Ferrari 458 Italia SOLD!!!’
HOT NOW
- Tiwa Savage begs Wizkid to touch her bum on stage, See Wizkid’s reaction (Video)
- ‘I have taken your name for life’ – Shatta Wale replies Tonto Dikeh after giving him a Nigerian name
- Kanye West forgives Jay Z after 5 years beef, reunite at P.Diddy’s 50th birthday Party (Photos)
Discussion about this post