Burna Boy’s album, African Giant, has been named as the most-streamed album in Africa in 2019.

The African Giant album which contains 16 tracks also ranks number 11 worldwide. Billboard Africa tweeted:

“Burna Boy #AfricanGiant album is the most-streamed album in Africa 2019, it currently has 61.7M+ streams on Audiomack and ranks No.11 worldwide.”

An obviously excited Burna Boy reshared the tweet on Instagram.

See screenshots below:

Burna Boy recently splashed a whopping $300k on a 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia. The excited Grammy-nominee took to his social media page to share the news. He posted photos on his Instagram page, he also wrote on the photo text; ‘Ferrari 458 Italia SOLD!!!’

