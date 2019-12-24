All indications lead to the fact that Reality TV star, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known Cee-c and Governor Okorocha’s son, Amen are dating. I think this video as confirmed it all.

Amen Okorocha, son of Former Imo Governor, Rochas who played the piano for CeeC and also bought the entire Cegar collection at CeeC’s event few months ago. The reality star was spotted dancing with Amen Okorocha at his private birthday dinner in Abuja. There’s no doubt that he is Ceec’s Secret Boyfriend.

Well, it turned out to be true as she was with him on his private birthday dinner in Abuja.

Watch beautiful video from the All-White party

