All indications lead to the fact that Reality TV star, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known Cee-c and Governor Okorocha’s son, Amen are dating. I think this video as confirmed it all.
Amen Okorocha, son of Former Imo Governor, Rochas who played the piano for CeeC and also bought the entire Cegar collection at CeeC’s event few months ago. The reality star was spotted dancing with Amen Okorocha at his private birthday dinner in Abuja. There’s no doubt that he is Ceec’s Secret Boyfriend.
Well, it turned out to be true as she was with him on his private birthday dinner in Abuja.
Watch beautiful video from the All-White party
HOT NOW
- Davido don chop vegetable – Nigerians react as Davido refuses to rock Megan from behind on stage (Video)
- Regina Daniels shares new photos of herself in a maternity dress amidst pregnancy gossips (Photo)
- Trending video of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla twerking at a party
Discussion about this post