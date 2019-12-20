Reality TV star and a former fake housemate on the Big Brother Naija show, Ese Eriata has called out celebrities who portray life as if it is very easy, advising them to stop misleading fans.

She probably was addressing issues of celebrities flaunting their items on social media without considering that many of their fans cant afford to feed thrice in a day. Read her post below;

Celebrities need to stop misleading their fans, life is not as rosy as they claim it to be. Just because you have and you are comfortable doesn’t mean every other person is comfortable, the least you can do is give people hope, not putting tension on them to go and do what they naturally won’t do or make people feel like their best is not good enough. All fingers are not equal, always learn to give your fans hope and not presure.

