Youths of an unknown location in Edo State have taken to the streets to express their anger after officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad allegedly chased a local man till he got ran over by a vehicle. According to social media reports, the officers had accosted the young man and accused him of being an internet scammer due to the nature of is fingers which are very soft…They began the heist chase which made the young man run into his end as he got knocked down by a vehicle.

The officers seeing the havoc they’ve wreaked took to their heels right on there. This act of cruelty spurred the youths in the area to shut down major roads and threaten to draw the second blood. Watch the video below and the unvetted report:

– @Losaedos : angry youths protest

As alleged FSARS harassed the boy sayin his hands were so soft he’s a yahoo boy as he tried to run they chased him & an oncoming vehicle hit him,the officers fled the scene all busy Sapele-Warri rd ws shut down for hours pic.twitter.com/WJcLuEQm8p — SubDeliveryZone (@SubDeliveryZone) December 20, 2019

