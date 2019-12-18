A chartered accountant has been gruesomely killed in his retirement.

The deceased identified as Mutiu Agbosasa had arrived home after an outing at the “Island Club” in Lagos, when he was attacked by alleged assassins.

The corpse of the deceased was allegedly butchered and placed in his car which was set ablaze by the assailants.

Facebook user, Babatunde Naheemdeen Ayodeji wrote;

A CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT MURDERED IN IKORODU

Late Mutiu Agbosasa….

who was murdered in Ikorodu was a chartered accountant in New York for many years before returning to Nigeria early 2019…. someone close to his son said, “ he is not sure if it is up to three months, that he returned to Nigeria.”

The guy who narrated the gruesome killing to me, even said, “the killing was not that of armed robbery- he said with the way the murder was carried out, it was a case of kill him finally without trace.” Hired assassin.

The man was said to have been coming from the prestigious “ Island Club,” in Lagos, where he normally socialise with his members.

And on getting to his house, which is situated in a remote and secluded part of Ikorodu, the gateman opened the gate for his car to drive in…….immediately he drove in, there was these guys who either trailing him or being laying ambush for him, rushed in and started shooting and after shooting the man, they now started to butcher him like the way we do meat. That was not enough, they put all the mutilated body parts in the car, remove all his phones, and burn everything, without taking any of the phones away.

The gateman had to call the wife who was in her church where she was observing the “night vigil,” not to come home, that the husband had been murdered.

Mr Mutiu Agbosas’s character

The narrator said,”throughout the 45 years the man spent in New York, he had no single criminal record,” he was said to be a very upright and trustworthy accountant of great repute amongst his peers. He was even said to belongs to those kind of people who if you mistakenly or wrongly sent anything to their house, they will take it straight to the police station. That’s how honest the man was in NY.