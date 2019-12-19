The wedding introduction of Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke that held in Calabar, Cross River state, last weekend, proved that money is cheap for the Adeleke’s.

Adewale had shared some of the photos from the introduction with videos on his Instagram page. He shared videos of them at the hangar, on the private jet, and of the after-party they had in Lagos after the ceremony in Calabar.

More photos from the beautiful ceremony have now surfaced online. The couple’s wedding cake also found its way onto the net.

See below;

