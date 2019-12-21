Comedian AY Magun has shared a video clip of his family showing off their impressive ‘Tesumole’ dance.

Naira Marley gave his fans, Marlians an assignment to recreate the new Tesumole dance step he introduced and AY and his family have also submitted theirs.

Watch the video below .

The family shared the video in appreciation of their new movie ‘Merry Men 2’ which has started showing across the cinema’s in the country.

The new dance step since it was introduced by Naira Marley has been accepted by a larger part of the general public.

