Wizkid has placed a curse on all fake pastors in Nigeria while expressing his angry side towards christianity and the high rate of false prophets in Nigeria.

The singer seems to be very angry and he has taken to twitter to vent his anger. And every single fan of Wizkid knows that the Starboy rarely cents his anger on Twitter but whenever he does, he attacks with venom.

Read his tweet below;

Starboy no dey endorse no Pastor or church o! Ogun kill u fake pastors!

