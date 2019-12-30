Crazeclown, a household name for us that love to watch funny videos on Instagram, has got engaged to his girlfriend, he announced today.
He made the announcement by posting a picture on Instagram of the couple holding hands and showing off her engagement ring with their proposal cake in the background.
Alongside the image he wrote a caption saying, ‘“She said YESSS”’, with a heart emoji.
