Davido and Tiwa Savage have threatened to Sue Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) after reports of the church illegally using their brand for promoting church events.

A few days ago the church released two separate videos showing Davido and Tiwa savage, talking about how God has been good to them. little did they know that the video was going to be used for promotional purposes by the church. The Two Superstars have threatened to take legal actions if the church does no retract their action. Read Davido and Tiwa post below.

Tiwa Savage:

It has been brought to my attention that there is viral video that includes me advertising an upcoming coza event. I want to state that I have nothing to do with the church and certainly do not endorse their events. I’m extremely disappointed that I was fraudulently approached to simply comment on how good God has been to me and it has been wrongly edited to use my image to create an advert to deceive people. Coza this is wrong!!I will be taking action if this is not immediately retracted.

See her tweet below:

