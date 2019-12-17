Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) used Nigeria pop singer, Davido in an advert for the church ahead of its programme in January.

COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, who recently revealed the ritual act that he performs before mounting the pulpit each time he is about to deliver a sermon, took to Instagram to share the video.

The programme tagged ’12 Days of Glory’ is scheduled to hold from January 2 to 13, 2020.

In the video, Davido is heard saying he puts God first in everything he does.

“Hey fam, hope you are planning to be at the 12 Days of Glory 2020 in COZA. My friend @davidoofficial says that he puts God first in everything. You should do the same. See you then!” Fatoyinbo said.

Watch video below;

