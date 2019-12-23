Nigerian singer, Davido held is Good Time concert in Abuja last night and one moment made the highlight of the Night. The singer performed with Female American Megan Pete, known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion.

While performing his monster hit track, Risky, Megan invitingly twerked hard on stage and many fans were wondering what Davido would do with such tempting offer but to the surprise of many, he moved back to give Megan’s fluffy bum some breathing space.

Watch the video below:

Well, Chioma is currently topping the trends tables as Nigerians react to the video and alleged that she has jazzed the one time randy Davido. See their reactions below:

